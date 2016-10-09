(Photo) Arsenal send shout out to full-back following assist

Spain beat Albania 2-0 in the World Cup UEFA qualification group stage thanks to goals from Diego Costa and Nolito.

Arsenal star Nacho Monreal provided Nolito with the assist for Spain’s second goal on the evening. The Spanish international played the full 90 minutes and helped his side keep a clean sheet.

The assist was Monreal’s first since his return to the Spain national team after a three year break. The Arsenal man had last played for Spain back in November 2013.