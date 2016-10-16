(Photo) Arsenal ask if Mesut Ozil enjoyed his Birthday

Arsenal have taken to Instagram to ask if Ozil enjoyed his birthday after the star playmaker scored an incredible goal against Swansea.

Ozil registered his third goal of the season against the Swans in impressive style to help secure a 3-2 victory for his side.

The Gunners have moved up to joint first place following yesterday’s win. Arsenal shared a photo of Ozil celebrating along with the caption, “Enjoy your birthday, Mesut Ozil?”

Enjoy your birthday, @m10_official? #Arsenal #AFCvSCFC #Mesut A photo posted by Arsenal Official (@arsenal) on Oct 16, 2016 at 2:57am PDT

Ozil – now 28 years old – was however unable to register his first assist of the season. The Germany international who racked up an incredible 19 assists last season in the Premier League, is yet to open his account for this term.