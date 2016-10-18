Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool “weren’t brave” against Manchester United

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that the Reds failed to show the courage to beat Manchester United at Anfield on Monday evening.

According to the Mirror, Klopp stated that his side were frustrated by Manchester United but stated that a point was not a bad result for his side.

Liverpool enjoyed the majority of possession against their biter rivals however, an impressive display from United keeper David De Gea denied Emre Can and Philippe Coutinho.

“We didn’t play as well as we could have played,” Klopp was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

“We started OK and immediately with their defending we weren’t brave anymore.

“We weren’t calm enough, that is their style that is OK you need to have respect but be cool.

“That is not the way we want to play but I accept it we got a point, there are worse things in the world.”

Liverpool remain in forth place in the league with 17 points after eight matches. Meanwhile, United dropped out of the top six following yesterday’s draw with Liverpool and find themselves five points behind joint leaders Manchester City and Arsenal.

Jose Mourinho’s side take on Fenerbahce in the Europa League on Thursday before traveling to London to face Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Red Devils also face their rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford before the end of the month.