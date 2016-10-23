(Pictures) Chelsea lunger David Luiz deserved red card for this ugly tackle on Man United’s Marouane Fellaini

As first halves go, that 45 minutes was pretty perfect for Chelsea, who lead Manchester United 2-0 at the interval thanks to goals from Pedro and Gary Cahill.

However, Chelsea’s half was almost spoiled on 40 minutes when David Luiz seemingly tried to kneecap curly-haired rival Marouane Fellaini with an ugly tackle that deserved a red card.

Luckily for Luiz, referee Martin Atkinson only deemed this assault worthy of a yellow card – the same punishment he dished out to Pedro for celebrating his early goal!

SEE ALSO:

1. (Video) Chelsea speedster Pedro booked for celebration v Man United after scoring fastest Premier League goal this season

2. Chelsea vs Manchester United confirmed line-ups: Ibrahimovic returns for visitors while hosts unchanged

3. Diego Simeone now wants Premier League job after snubbing Chelsea: Roman Abramovich could try again to get his man