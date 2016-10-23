(Pictures) Chelsea lunger David Luiz deserved red card for this ugly tackle on Man United’s Marouane Fellaini

As first halves go, that 45 minutes was pretty perfect for Chelsea, who lead Manchester United 2-0 at the interval thanks to goals from Pedro and Gary Cahill.

However, Chelsea’s half was almost spoiled on 40 minutes when David Luiz seemingly tried to kneecap curly-haired rival Marouane Fellaini with an ugly tackle that deserved a red card.

Ugly David Luiz tackle on Marouane Fellaini

Luckily for Luiz, referee Martin Atkinson only deemed this assault worthy of a yellow card – the same punishment he dished out to Pedro for celebrating his early goal!

