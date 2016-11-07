Zlatan Ibrahimovic apologises to Manchester United fans ahead of Arsenal clash

Manchester United summer signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic has apologised to Red Devil’s fans after picking up his fifth booking of the season during his side’s 3-1 victory over Swansea City.

The former Sweden international’s fifth yellow of the season means he will be suspended for the match against Arsenal in two week’s time.

Ibrahimovic scored twice in the first half against Swansea however, was booked in the second half after tangling with the Netherland’s international midfielder Leroy Fer.

“I used to say that a striker who doesn’t score goals and does nothing else is one player less,” Ibrahimovic told MUTV.

“But a striker that doesn’t score goals but does everything else is a very important player for the team. He wasn’t scoring goals but he was doing everything else.

“He was working defensively, in the build up and the second phase of the attack, he was giving assists and contributing towards the goalkeeper that was playing against us always being the man of the match.

“He was doing so many things that I wasn’t worried but today we needed goals and he got them.”

The former Barcelona striker is currently United’s top scorer with eight goals this season, youngster Marcus Rashford is in second place with four. Meanwhile, club captain Wayne Rooney has managed to score just two goals this term.

Manchester United are currently in sixth place in the Premier League and find themselves eight points behind leaders Chelsea. The Red Devils face Arsenal in their next Premier League clash on November 19.