Chelsea stalwart completes timely U-turn on Blues future by denying talks with La Liga giants

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has denied that he ever held talks with Real Madrid and has insisted that he’s happy with life at Stamford Bridge.

It wasn’t quite the same picture that the Belgian international painted in March earlier this year, as he told reporters that he wasn’t sure about his future with the Premier League outfit, as noted by Sky Sports.

A new coach, five wins in five games and renewed optimism at the club which puts Chelsea right back into the mix for the title this season under Antonio Conte, and suddenly the shot-stopper is ready to play a big role in west London moving forward.

“I never had anything with Real Madrid. I did not see anything published, but I never had any contact with Real Madrid,” he told Cadena Cope.

“I am happy at Chelsea. Everything is going very well — it is a great club. There is no reason not to be happy at Chelsea. You never know what will happen in the future, but at the moment I am very well, in a very good atmosphere.”

Courtois also ruled out a return to Atletico Madrid, where he spent three successful seasons under the stewardship of Diego Simeone which paved the way for him to return to Chelsea and establish himself as the club’s first choice goalkeeper.

Nevertheless, it may not be the end of this story as he has left the door open previously regarding a return to Spain at some stage of his career.

For now though, with Chelsea putting their troubles of last season firmly behind them, it appears as though Courtois is committed to the cause and is eager to help play a pivotal role in getting the club back to the top of the Premier League and challenging for domestic honours.