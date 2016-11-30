Who is Faouzi Ghoulam and why do Man City, Chelsea & Arsenal want to sign him…

There is nothing like a good old-fashioned transfer battle.

Faouzi Ghoulam is at the centre of the Premier League’s latest transfer tussle, with Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal all interested in the Napoli left-back, according to Le Buteur.

The Algerian newspaper claim that Chelsea had a bid of €28m for Ghoulam rejected by Napoli over the summer, but the Blues are reportedly prepared to make another move.

But who is Faouzi Ghoulam? And why do Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal want to sign him?

Experienced international

Ghoulam was born in Saint-Priest-en-Jarez and he represented France at U21 level, before switching his allegiance to Algeria.

Since making his senior international debut in 2013, Ghoulam has racked up 29 caps for Algeria, scoring five goals.

Attack-minded

As his international scoring record suggests, Ghoulam is an attack-minded full-back, although he is generally more of a creator than a scorer.

Ghoulam has already provided three assists in 12 Serie A games this season, as well as two in five Champions League outings.

Built

Modern full-backs have to be fit. And Ghoulam is certainly that.

The 23-year-old is strong, 6ft 2in in height and he possesses speed and stamina in spades.

Secret weapon

As well as being able to provide strikers with ammunition from his crosses, Ghoulam provides an attacking threat from long-throws.

With his upper-body strength and a well- practised technique, Ghoulam is Algeria’s answer to Rory Delap.

