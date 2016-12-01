Struggling £30m Tottenham star on radar of Serie A giants after scathing Pochettino verdict

Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko is reportedly a target for Serie A giants Juventus and Inter after Mauricio Pochettino’s recent criticism of him.

The Spurs boss revealed his frustration with his £30m summer signing this week, insisting that “football is not about money” and that players need to “show on the training ground that they deserve to be involved”, as reported by BBC Sport.

With Sissoko evidently failing to live up to expectations since his summer move to White Hart Lane, Pochettino’s words were seemingly heard in Italy as according to The Mirror, both Juve and Inter have been alerted to the French international’s situation.

As shown with his performances for Newcastle United at times last season and particularly for France at Euro 2016 this past summer, the 27-year-old clearly has the ability to be a game-changer when in the mood.

However, with no goals or assists in 10 appearances in all competitions for Spurs so far this season, coupled with his general level of play being below what Pochettino would have expected, it was no surprise to many to see Sissoko left out of the squad to face Chelsea last weekend.

His primary focus will likely be on proving to his manager that he deserves to be involved moving forward, but the reported interest of Juve and Inter is interesting as it will give him an option to move on if he isn’t settled in north London.

Juve have been criticised this season for not adequately filling the gaps in midfield as after boasting one of the best in Europe with Andrea Pirlo, Arturo Vidal and Paul Pogba, all three have since left which in turn has given Massimiliano Allegri a real headache.

As for Inter, new coach Stefano Pioli will want to stamp his mark on the squad, and that could now seemingly involve a move for Sissoko if he is indeed made available by Tottenham.