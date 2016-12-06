Liverpool injury news: Klopp boost as defensive ace in training but concern remains

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been handed a boost as defender Joel Matip reportedly joined in at training in Barcelona on Tuesday.

The Reds have flown out for warm-weather training this week ahead of their next Premier League fixture, giving the squad time to assess and get over the disappointing 4-3 defeat at Bournemouth on Sunday.

According to ESPN FC, Matip was a participant in training on Tuesday morning, but it’s added that he resumed training last week and so is merely continuing his recovery rather than making a return.

The 25-year-old has grown into a pivotal part of Liverpool’s team just months after arriving from Schalke on a free transfer, and it’s telling that his side have lost just two games so far this season, both of which he was absent for.

Sunday’s defeat was especially frustrating and painful given the manner in which Jurgen Klopp’s side lost it, and so he will be keen to see a positive reaction from his players and will be desperate to see Matip resume full fitness sooner rather than later.

Liverpool host West Ham United at Anfield on Saturday and so will be confident of their chances of getting back to winning ways and closing the four-point gap between them and Premier League leaders Chelsea.

However, the key in doing that will be to have Matip back in the line-up, with Lucas Leiva struggling to convince alongside Dejan Lovren.

Matip certainly adds a sense of solidity and calmness to the backline, and although his recovery is taking a while, Liverpool will hope that he can work his way into contention ahead of the weekend.