Pep Guardiola makes not-so-secret call in attempt to lure Arsenal superstar to Manchester City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reportedly made a not-so-secret phone call to Arsenal ace Alexis Sanchez over the weekend after his display against West Ham United.

It’s claimed by Chilean publication El Mercurio, as reported by the Metro, that the Spanish tactician spoke on the phone with Sanchez as he continues to attempt to persuade him to leave north London and join him at the Etihad Stadium.

The report goes on to add that the City boss has spoken to Sanchez on two separate occasions as he remains keen on a reunion with the forward after previously working together at Barcelona.

If true, it will undoubtedly leave Arsenal and Arsene Wenger furious, and it could lead to action being taken against Guardiola and City for contacting one of their players without permission.

As noted by the Metro, it certainly won’t help Sanchez’s current situation at the club either as he continues to see negotiations over a new contract drag on with his current deal set to expire in 2018.

Arsenal have already fended off City interest for one of their key first-team stars in Hector Bellerin after he signed a new contract with the Gunners last month.

However, it appears as though they’ll have to repeat the trick with Sanchez, and it will be absolutely crucial to get it done given the form that the 27-year-old has been in so far this season.

With 13 goals and nine assists in 19 appearances in all competitions, Sanchez has proven for now that he is more than capable of firing the Gunners to silverware. In turn, Arsenal will be desperate to agree on new terms and avoid seeing reported interest from Guardiola developing into something more serious.