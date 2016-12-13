Chelsea prepared to sell dynamic midfielder to former boss in a January deal worth £60M

Chelsea are ready to sell midfielder Oscar to Shanghai SIPG of the Chinese Super League after they tabled a bid worth up to £60 million, according to the Guardian.

The Guardian report that Shanghai SIPG, who are managed by former Blues boss Andre Villas-Boas, are interested in signing the Brazilian in the January transfer window – with a whopping £60 million offer already being made.

Oscar has made 202 appearances for Chelsea since joining the then European Champions in the summer of 2012. During that period he has scored 38 goals and lifted the Carling Cup, Europa League and Premier League title.

He has, however, lost his place in the side under the management of Antonio Conte; and often is not even named among the substitutes.

It would be nigh on impossible for Chelsea to reject what the Guardian believe to be a £60 million bid for one of their fringe players. It does appear as though Oscar’s time at Stamford Bridge is coming to an end.