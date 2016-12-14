(Video): World Cup winner given massive applause for kicking ball ten yards

Korea has long been a country obsessed with football and footballers, and things don’t look to have changed much given a recent video posted on Instagram by former World Cup winner David Villa – just listen to the reception he gets for completing the simplest of tasks!

The Spaniard, fresh from winning MLS’s top player prize, is doing some promotional work for his academy in Korea, and took part in some kind of events involving him hitting a target from short distance.

Despite how easy a task it is for a player who has scored goals for Barcelona, Spain, Atleti and more, the crowd go wild.