Watch Wigan v Newcastle, QPR v Derby and Forest Preston Live Online from the Championship Wednesday

There are three bumper fixtures tonight in the Championship as Newcastle face Wigan, Derby play QPR and Nottingham Forest take on Preston at the City Ground.

There are three big games in the Championship on Wednesday with Newcastle United’s trip to Wigan the stand out tie as football fans are set for a treat.

Newcastle were replaced at the top of the table on Tuesday by Brighton, who won a barnstorming encounter last night away at Blackburn 3-2.

Rafa Benitez side are two points behind the Chris Hughton’s Seagulls but will return to the summit if they can beat a struggling Wigan side, who now find themselves in the relegation places in the Championship.

The Magpies bounced back from defeats to Blackburn and Nottingham Forest to beat Birmingham 4-0 last time out.

Dwight Gayle scored a hat-trick to take his tally for the season to 16 and the former Palace man looks the main threat once more tonight.

Benitez will have support for Gayle with Ayoze Perez fit again after missing the victory over Birmingham with a fever. Midfielder Jack Colback once again misses out with an eye injury.

Wigan meanwhile are second bottom of the table and badly in need of some Christmas cheer.

The club have won just one of their last five games and are already 4 points adrift – amazingly the side have not scored in six of the last seven home games and the arrival of Newcastle could force them to play an open and expansive game.

The Latics could turn Will Grigg to revive their season. The Northern Ireland forward was left on the bench for Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa.

The second game of the night sees Nottingham Forest take on Preston.

Forest have suffered a major blow ahead of the game with the news that Henri Lansbury will miss the next few weeks due to a hamstring injury.

He joins key forward Britt Assombalonga on the sidelines.

Preston will be without Jermaine Beckford and Eoin Doyle due to suspension.

Scottish forward Stevie May is closing on a return to action following over a year out with a knee injury but won’t make the clash at the City Ground.

The final game of the night sees Derby County take on QPR. The Rams have improved since the return of Steve McLaren and are chasing a seventh consecutive league win and could climb up from 10th to 5th if they can pick up the three points.

QPR meanwhile are out to stop a three match losing streak and the pressure is already mounting on the returning Ian Hollway.

With things getting very tight at the top of the Championship and with everything to play for as we approach the busy festive period, these games should definitely not be missed.

