Former Liverpool and Man City striker has held talks with English clubs over a sensational return to the Premier League

Former Liverpool and Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli has already held talks over a sensational return to the Premier League, report the Daily Mail.

Balotelli made 70 Premier League appearances during his stints at Anfield and the Etihad. During that period he found the back of the net on 21 occasions. At City, he lifted the Premier League title, FA Cup and Community Shield. He also provided the assist for that last-minute Sergio Aguero goal. He is, perhaps, most remembered for his controversial moments. From fighting with manager Roberto Mancini in training to his ‘Why always me?’ celebration.

Could there be another chapter of the Premier League-Balotelli novel? His agent Mino Raiola has certainly left the door open for it.

The Daily Mail cite talkSPORT in quoting Raiola, who reveals that discussions are already underway to bring Balotelli back to England: “We’ve already had talks with English clubs, but it’s really too early to say. We want to keep it day-by-day with Mario.”

Perhaps this time Balotelli would be in the headlines more for his goal-scoring exploits than moments of madness – though, we highly doubt it.