Antonio Conte hands 13-goal star an extra day off as Chelsea prepare to open talks over extending his contract

Antonio Conte has given Diego Costa an extra day off from training in a bid to convince him to sign a new contract at Chelsea, report the Telegraph.

The Telegraph report that Chelsea were handed three days off after defeating Crystal Palace as a reward for their recent form. The Blues have won 11 consecutive Premier League games, scoring 25 goals and conceding just twice.

During that period, Costa has found the back of the net eight occasions, taking his season tally to 13. As per the Telegraph, Conte has personally rewarded him with a fourth day off to spend time in his home town in Brazil. Costa is suspended for Chelsea’s Boxing Day fixture with Bournemouth, which likely will have been another motivator for Conte’s kindness.

The Telegraph believe that Conte had an ulterior motive for giving Costa extended leave. They report that Chelsea are set to open talks over extending Costa’s contract, and this was a move to ensure that he is as content as possible at Stamford Bridge ahead of the negotiations.

What a nice Christmas present that would be for Chelsea fans.