(Image) David Luiz poses with young fan on hospital ward as the Chelsea squad spread festive cheer ahead of the Christmas period

David Luiz has been pictured with a young fan on hospital ward as the Chelsea squad spread Christmas cheer in London.
Luiz and the rest of the Chelsea squad have a busy festive period to prepare for. Antonio Conte’s side have clashes with Bournemouth, Stoke City and Tottenham in the coming weeks, but found time to visit some young fans on a children’s ward in a London hospital.
Luiz has been spreading cheer at Stamford Bridge this campaign with his stellar performances, and he has continued to do so off the field.
David Luiz meets his match as Chelsea stars bring Christmas fun to hospital #CFC https://t.co/VVa26iuhD1 pic.twitter.com/wp8L5bIA75
— Express Sport (@DExpress_Sport) December 21, 2016
