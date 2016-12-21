(Image) David Luiz poses with young fan on hospital ward as the Chelsea squad spread festive cheer ahead of the Christmas period

David Luiz has been pictured with a young fan on hospital ward as the Chelsea squad spread Christmas cheer in London.

Luiz and the rest of the Chelsea squad have a busy festive period to prepare for. Antonio Conte’s side have clashes with Bournemouth, Stoke City and Tottenham in the coming weeks, but found time to visit some young fans on a children’s ward in a London hospital.

Luiz has been spreading cheer at Stamford Bridge this campaign with his stellar performances, and he has continued to do so off the field.