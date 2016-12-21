Jose Mourinho planning £180M Manchester United spending spree with £84M rated striker topping the shopping list

Jose Mourinho is planning a £180 million spending spree to take Manchester United back to the top, according to the Telegraph.

Mourinho has already invested heavily in his United squad despite only taking the reigns at Old Trafford this gone summer. He signed Eric Bailly, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba for a world-record transfer fee – but it appears he is only just getting started.

The Telegraph believe that United will look to sign Antoine Griezmann, Benfica duo Victor Lindelof and Nelson Semedo as well as Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko in 2017. They note that Lindelof is likely to be the first signing, as Mourinho believes he is realistically attainable in January.

Griezmann may well be top of the shopping list, however, with United preparing to meet his £84?million release clause to secure his services. Griezmann finished third in the Ballon d’Or voting for 2016, which is testament to how good a year it has been for him.

Lindelof, Semedo and Bakayoko are 22-years-old, 23-years-old and 22-years-old respectively and thus suggest that Mourinho really is planning for the future at United.

It is, without doubt, exciting times for the United faithful.