Man City and Chelsea joined by French giants in the hunt for £40M centre-back as race for his signature heats up

PSG have joined Manchester City and Chelsea in the race for Southampton centre-back Virgil Van Dijk, according to the Mirror.

The race to sign Van Dijk is well and truly hotting up. The Mirror name Man City, Chelsea and Everton as the Premier League clubs in the hunt for his signature, but they will all face competition from PSG. The French champions have repeatedly shown their spending power in recent seasons, and are in need of centre-back reinforcements after David Luiz rejoined Chelsea in the summer window.

Van Dijk has been one of the standout players of the season so far. His assured defending and pin-point distribution from the back have left some of the league’s biggest sides drooling – and it appears that infatuation has now spread across the pond.

As per the Mirror, any side who wants to sign the Dutch international will have to part with £40 million, with Saints boss Claude Puel continually insisting his importance to the team.