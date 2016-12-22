Arsenal’s Draxler dreams go on as attacker reveals that nothing is decided about PSG

Not long ago it seemed as though Arsenal’s hopes of signing Wolfsburg attacker had vanished completely. Rumours circulating in the last few days have held that Draxler would be heading to PSG in January, no questions asked.

However in an interview with Bild today, Draxler has revealed that things are a little more complicated than that. The Wolfsburg attacker admitted that he was “in talks with a couple of clubs” – believed to include Liverpool and Arsenal.

The situation is perfectly set up, with Wolfsburg under-performing and an unhappy Draxler not getting in the team. If the Gunners can outbid PSG and secure the German international’s services they will go a long way to solving Mesut Ozil’s contract dispute – firstly by showing him they mean business, and secondly by having a replacement for their mercurial star on hand. Having your replacement train alongside you is a great way to motivate oneself, or at least drop one’s wage demands a little.