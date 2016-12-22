Liverpool to try and challenge Man City for striker with 0.5 goals/game in the Champions League

When Celtic signed Moussa Dembele they were probably hoping to hold on to him for a year or two as he developed into a top striker, and then sell him on to the Premier League.

What they probably didn’t envision was that the striker would be such a roaring success – 3 goals in 6 Champions League starts; 7 goals in 12 SPL starts – that they would struggle to keep him for 6 months.

But that’s what appears to be the case now, with today’s Sun linking the striker to both Manchester City and Liverpool. These are just the latest clubs to join the chase however, and it’s hard to imagine there’s a single major team in Europe not considering making the Glasgow club an offer.

It remains to be seen who actually fronts up with the cash however. Dembele seems like a smart kid, and the move to Celtic has proved to be a masterstroke. Who’s to say he won’t turn down the big money for a team where he is more likely to play?