Man United midfielder leaving for £18m to Premier League rival

Manchester United’s out of favour midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin is on the way out of Old Trafford, with another Premier League team looking his likely destination.

According to Sky Sports, West Brom have made an impressive £18m offer for the tough-tackling former Southampton man, keen to form an imposing duo of the Frenchman with hardman Claudio Yacob in midfield.

The French international may well want to wait and see what other options emerge, but given how far his star has fallen since arriving at Man U, better offers may never arrive.

At least in the West Brom team he will be able to show off what he does best – breaking up play and launching counter attacks. Perhaps given the defensive solidity around him he will even be given a little license to roam forward by Tony Pulis, so that he can remind everyone what he saw he was capable on on the South Coast.