PSG looking to Arsene Wenger as time runs out for Unai Emery

Today’s Sun carries a story that is so unlikely it might just be true.

According to the paper, Arsene Wenger is being lined up for a shock move to Paris to take over as PSG manager in the summer.

Wenger’s Arsenal contract ends this summer, although this has been the case for several years as he has just been offered single-year extensions. It’s a system that gives them great flexibility – although it also encourages this kind of speculation on an annual basis.

The 67 year old has never shown any signs of wanting to leave Arsenal and the grand project he has built there behind, but that hasn’t stopped newspapers linking him to European giants – and the England job – with tedious regularity.

Current PSG boss Unai Emery is struggling, having fallen five points behind Nice in the title race and lost more games in 6 months than his predecessor did in two years. Other candidates that have been linked with the job include Louis Van Gaal and Guus Hiddink.