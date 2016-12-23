Arsenal and Liverpool caught napping as £38m top target set for switch to European giants

Arsenal and Liverpool transfer target Julian Draxler is reportedly set to complete a £38m move from Wolfsburg to Paris Saint-Germain.

With doubts over Mesut Ozil’s future at the Emirates with his current deal set to expire in 2018 and with Sadio Mane set for the Africa Cup of Nations in January with Philippe Coutinho still sidelined with a serious ankle injury, both Arsenal and Liverpool were linked with the German international.

However, as reported by Goal, both clubs appear set to miss out on Draxler with PSG set to hand over £30m with an addition £8m in bonuses.

Further, it’s added that the talented playmaker will sign a four-year deal with the Ligue 1 champions, and he’ll be a major boost for coach Unai Emery who has struggled to convince since his arrival in the French capital this past summer.

PSG sit five points adrift of league leaders Nice after 19 games and were forced to settle for second place in their Champions League group.

With a lack of support for Edinson Cavani, various attackers in the squad have come under fire for their form so far this season.

In turn, the signing of Draxler will likely address that problem and so while it remains to be seen if it is officially confirmed in the coming weeks, it looks like a sensible move from the French giants.

However, that will be no consolation for either Arsenal or Liverpool, as they’ll have to now seemingly look elsewhere to address their issues for the rest of this season and beyond.