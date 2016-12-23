Arsenal injury news: Wenger delivers huge triple fitness boost as seven-month absentee, midfield ace and winger all lining up returns

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has revealed that Danny Welbeck has joined in first-team training as he nears a highly-anticipated return from injury.

The England international has been sidelined since May after suffering a serious knee injury against Manchester City.

After months of rehabilitation and hard work to get back to full fitness, it appears as though he’s stepping things up and will be pushing for a return to action sooner rather than later.

While Wenger revealed that he was delighted to welcome his forward back after so long, as seen in the video below, he also exercised some caution as the last thing either party will want at this stage is to see Welbeck suffer a setback.

Meanwhile, the French tactician also confirmed that Aaron Ramsey was back in full training as he looks to return after struggling with a hamstring problem this month.

The Welshman faces a battle to get back into the starting line-up though given the presence of the likes of Granit Xhaka and Francis Coquelin, but it will be a boost for Wenger to have him available for selection if he wishes to rotate things.

Further, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s issue isn’t as serious as first feared after he was forced to leave the pitch against Manchester City last weekend minutes after coming off the bench due to a muscular problem.

Wenger confirmed that it would be a matter of days rather than weeks before he was back fit, and so as Arsenal look to bounce back from two horrendous results against Everton and Manchester City, it looks as though they’ll have an almost fully fit squad to launch an assault on their rivals to cut the gap to Premier League leaders Chelsea.

The boss is here and with good news… ? “Danny joins in for the first time today. Aaron is in full training." ?? https://t.co/fh4FyeG5tv pic.twitter.com/nkPDV2m4hY — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 23, 2016