Arsene Wenger threatened by Chinese spending power after Chelsea star moves for £60M and is set to earn £400k-a-week

Arsene Wenger has revealed his concerns about the implications the Chinese Super League’s spending power could have for the Premier League, report the Daily Star.

Chelsea midfielder Oscar has completed his move to Shanghai SIPG, and the figures behind the deal are mind-boggling. The Daily Star report that the Blues will receive a £60 million fee for the Brazilian, who was not even making the bench under the management of Antonio Conte. Oscar will also earn an eye-watering £400,000-a-week in China, which is nothing short of ridiculous.

Wenger has two contract rebels of his own on his hands in Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, and he revealed to the Daily Star his concerns Chinese money could become an issue for Premier League clubs: “They invest a lot of money. It could become a problem for the future of the Premier League.”

The Gunners boss may well have a point, but it is unlikely Chelsea will be seeing it as an issue as they receive a reported £60 million for a fringe player.