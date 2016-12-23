Chelsea fans absolutely delighted as they react to news of Oscar sealing £60m exit to China

Chelsea supporters have reacted to the news that Oscar is set to leave in January to join Shanghai SIPG in a deal reportedly worth £60m.

The club announced that the Brazilian international would be leaving Stamford Bridge at the start of the January transfer window, with ESPN FC reporting that he’ll become the club’s record sale with a £60m fee being touted.

Given that the 25-year-old struggled to fit into Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3 system and wasn’t needed by the Italian tactician, this is a hugely impressive bit of business from Chelsea.

Helped by the ridiculous nature of the Chinese Super League looking to make a statement by paying well over the odds for players from Europe to grow their league and build support, they’ve taken full advantage of Shanghai on this occasion.

In turn, it’s no real surprise to see how happy some Chelsea fans are with the deal, as they have celebrated it as another big positive in a season which is promising a lot.

Conte will now likely have transfer funds at his disposal in January to bolster his squad, and it looks as though things are going pretty well in west London right now as he looks to continue to get rid of players surplus to requirements and bring in his own type of individuals to build something special at Chelsea.

£60m for Oscar??? wow! Chelsea's season is getting better & better! — James Bedding (@JBedding) December 23, 2016

60m for oscar happy about that but shot for his career — BillyB! (@Bresso1997) December 23, 2016

From the next Kaka to a guy who could barely string a few passes together what happened to Oscar is mindboggling — Magic Conte! (@EliteConte) December 23, 2016

Chelsea are 6 clear at the top, all players guns blazing and they're getting £60m for Oscar on Jan 1st. Not bad, eh? — Dylan (@Dylan_Monk) December 23, 2016

To be honest I like Oscar but 60 million for a player who never plays can't be turned down! Happy retirement Oscar — OlieAllman (@OlieAllCfc) December 23, 2016