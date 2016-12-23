Chelsea transfer news: Barca teen linked, Courtois to leave in 2017, Blues decisive in £60m talks, PSV admit interest in CFC flop

With so much Chelsea transfer news whizzing around the internet in the buildup to the New Year, CaughtOffside rounds up the good, the bad and the ugly.

And we start with the very bad, from a Chelsea perspective.

Courtois to leave in 2017

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is “on course” for a permanent move to Real Madrid next summer, report MARCA, who claim that the 24-year-old stopper is “close to certain” to start the 2017-18 campaign at the Bernabeu.

Courtois, who has kept 11 clean sheets in 17 Premier League games this season, enjoyed three very successful years in Madrid while on loan at Atletico.

MARCA say that Courtois has made no secret of his desire to return to the Spanish capital.

Blues decisive in £60m talks

Chelsea’s response to Real Madrid demanding £60m for out-of-favour playmaker James Rodriguez was reportedly a decisive ‘no, thanks!’.

The 25-year-old Colombian is up for sale and would prefer a move to Stamford Bridge, claim The Sun, but the feeling is seemingly not mutual.

According to The Sun, Chelsea feel that James is overvalued and they do not believe he would add any value to Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3 system.

Barca teen linked

One La Liga player Chelsea that apparently are keen on is 18-year-old Barcelona left-back Marc Cucurella.

Spanish publication SPORT explain that the Blues are not alone in their admiration of the teen’s talent, with Everton and Tottenham Hotspur also interested.

SPORT say that Barcelona want to keep hold of Cucurella and are planning to offer him a new contract, but the fact that his current deal expires in June means that English clubs will be free to talk to him in January unless he puts pen to paper before then.

PSV admit interest in CFC flop

Believe it or not, Marco van Ginkel is still a Chelsea player.

But he might not be for much longer, because PSV Eindhoven are considering a move for the 24-year-old, who has made just two Premier League appearances – both as a sub – for Chelsea since signing for the Blues in July 2013.

Van Ginkel has been loaned out three times during his Chelsea career – to AC Milan, Stoke City and PSV, where he was most successful.

In 13 Eredivisie games for PSV, the Holland international scored eight goals. Based on that form, it is no surprise that he is wanted back by the Philips Stadion outfit.

“Of course he is on our list,” PSV sporting director Marcel Brands told Omroep Brabant.