Chelsea manager Antonio Conte believes losing Diego Costa and N’Golo Kante on Boxing Day could be a blessing in disguise

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte believes that suspensions to Diego Costa and N’Golo Kante on Boxing Day are positive, report Sky Sports.

The Blues will be without their key duo as they take on Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge after they both picked up their fifth bookings of the season during their 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Costa has been in emphatic form so far this campaign. The Spaniard has scored 13 Premier League goals already this season, more than he did in the entirety of last term. Since joining from Leicester in the summer, Kante has fast become a cornerstone of the Chelsea team.

Conte, however, was positive about losing the pair. He is quoted by Sky Sports revealing that he feels it will be a good test for his side: “This is a good test for us because we play this game without two very important players for our team.”

Chelsea will be looking to extend their 11-game winning run on Boxing Day, and subsequently affirming their position at the summit of the Premier League table.