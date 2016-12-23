(Image) Arsenal commit huge blunder as rivals mercilessly mock them over Christmas sale post

The Arsenal media team posted what appeared to be an innocent promotional snap on Instagram on Thursday, but it badly backfired on them.

As part of their pre-Christmas sales push, the club revealed that supporters could save up to 75 percent on items as they urged them to check out the club store and shop now.

However, they took the decision to show an image of Alexis Sanchez. While the advertisement is obviously aimed at the pre-match zip up that the Chilean international is wearing, it has merely opened the door for others to poke fun at the club.

With the 27-year-old’s current deal set to expire in 2018, Arsenal are under growing pressure to secure his long-term future and ensure that they don’t lose one of their most prized assets.

They’ll be hoping that they don’t have to resort to such drastic measures to sell Sanchez in order to avoid losing him for nothing, but for now they’ll just have to make do with some comedians leaving some posts on Instagram mocking their choice of imagery.

One user left a post simply tagging: “@ChelseaFC”, while others loved having a giggle stating that they thought the 75 percent sale was for Sanchez when first seeing the post. Stop it guys, you’re just too funny…