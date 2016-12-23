Jose Mourinho hailed for solving major Manchester United issue by club legend

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has been praised by Rio Ferdinand after sorting out his side’s problem in midfield with Paul Pogba.

After splashing out £89m on the French international this past summer, as noted by BBC Sport, it was crucial for Mourinho to play his star man in a role that would exploit his full range of talents.

The Portuguese tactician seemingly struggled with that early on as Pogba looked vulnerable in a deeper position in a two-man midfield, and it led to a lack of balance in the United team.

However, Ferdinand has insisted that the United boss has solved it by deploying a three-man midfield with Pogba kept company by Ander Herrera and Michael Carrick.

“I do not think Jose knew his best team for a while but in the last few games you have seen him consistently starting the three midfielders of Herrera, Carrick and Pogba,” Ferdinand told United’s website.

“I think you have seen a better balance in the midfield, so hopefully we can start motoring on now.

“It frees up Paul, who is a bit more of a maverick, and means he can roam a bit more.”

It’s no coincidence that it has led to a 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions, and that Pogba has settled and is making a valuable contribution.

Critics could point to the fact that it was obvious the Frenchman would be better suited to this system, as seen when he excelled at Juventus, and so Mourinho essentially was fighting a losing cause earlier on in the season and wasted precious time and ground.

However, he’s got there eventually and with results arriving and United building some momentum, the focus will be on what happens between now and the end of the season rather than what’s gone on before.