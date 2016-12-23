Man United transfer news: Mourinho on verge of axing £115,000-a-week outcast with Premier League rivals ready to pounce

Man United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin is reportedly closing in on a move away from Old Trafford with a switch to Everton in January.

The Frenchman has struggled to impress Jose Mourinho since the start of the season, featuring in just eight games in all competitions while playing a total of 11 Premier League minutes.

In turn, he’ll be desperate to escape and secure first-team football elsewhere, and it appears as though Ronald Koeman is ready to offer him a way out.

However, according to The Sun, Mourinho wants to recoup the full £24m that United spent to sign Schneiderlin from Southampton last year, and so it remains to be seen whether or not Everton are willing to spend that much on him.

Further, the Toffees will have to be willing to make him one of their highest-paid players ever with his current salary of £115,000-a-week, as per The Sun, possibly another obstacle in the deal.

After such a successful spell with Southampton, the 27-year-old will be disappointed with the way in which his time in Manchester has played out.

Nevertheless, with the likes of Paul Pogba, Michael Carrick and Ander Herrera ahead of him in the pecking order, it’s unlikely that his situation will change any time soon and so a move to Goodison Park might be ideal to get his career back on track.

Given his lack of playing time this season and lack of progression since joining United, it’s unlikely that Mourinho will get the reported full £24m asking price. In turn, he may have to compromise and it remains to be seen if Everton can reach an agreement with both parties.