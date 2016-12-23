(Photo) Tattooed Spurs and England cross-dresser pulls seductive pose in outrageous Tottenham Christmas party snap

As Georges-Kevin N’Koudou’s brilliant team photo showed earlier this week, Tottenham Hotspur really committed to their fancy-dress theme at this year’s Christmas party.

But N’Koudou’s group snap didn’t do justice to one player’s costume. Hidden between Hugo Lloris and and a rabona-loving gingerbread man was Kyle Walker’s heavily-made-up face.

Spurs and England’s no.1 right-back may have been happy to stay in the shadows for the group photo, but he was clearly not trying to escape attention in general.

Me and @kylewalker2 Mrs Doubtfire, aka me Julie keeping it real ? pic.twitter.com/vgtpEqZK7h — Dele (@Dele_Alli) December 22, 2016

For, while some of his teammates were playing it boringly safe (cough, Eric Dier), Walker was cross-dressing up to the nines.

Aside from his visible tattoos, the 26-year-old was a very convincing Mrs Doubtfire, although we don’t think that seductive pose is something dear old Euphegenia would pull.

