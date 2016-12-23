(Photo) Tattooed Spurs and England cross-dresser pulls seductive pose in outrageous Tottenham Christmas party snap

As Georges-Kevin N’Koudou’s brilliant team photo showed earlier this week, Tottenham Hotspur really committed to their fancy-dress theme at this year’s Christmas party.

But N’Koudou’s group snap didn’t do justice to one player’s costume. Hidden between Hugo Lloris and and a rabona-loving gingerbread man was Kyle Walker’s heavily-made-up face.

Spurs and England’s no.1 right-back may have been happy to stay in the shadows for the group photo, but he was clearly not trying to escape attention in general.

For, while some of his teammates were playing it boringly safe (cough, Eric Dier), Walker was cross-dressing up to the nines.

Aside from his visible tattoos, the 26-year-old was a very convincing Mrs Doubtfire, although we don’t think that seductive pose is something dear old Euphegenia would pull.

