Rumoured £££££££ Man United signing was rejected by fellow Premier League club for just £260,000 a few years back

Another seven-figure signing on the cards at Old Trafford, but his value hasn’t always been so high…

Manchester United are reportedly set to sign Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelof for 146 times more than he was on the market for just five years ago.

According to the Daily Mail, the 22-year-old is likely to move to United for a transfer fee of £38m, although talks are only said to be at in the preliminary phase.

Lindelof is currently a regular starter for Benfica and Sweden, but that was not the case five years ago.

The Mail add that Lindelof went on trial with Stoke City when he was a 17-year-old, but the Potters decided against keeping him as they rejected the chance to sign him for just £260,000.

Stoke were pretty well catered for at centre-back in the 2011-12 season, with the likes of Ryan Shawcross, Robert Huth and Matthew Upson in Tony Pulis’s squad.

Still, Lindelof must now feel like the one that got away.

