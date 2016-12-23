Tottenham eye £30m swoop for 21-year-old starlet after Pochettino failed bid in summer

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen to revisit their interest in Schalke midfielder Max Meyer and will offer £30m to try and prise him away from the German outfit.

According to The Sun, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino attempted to complete the transfer this past summer but a deal wasn’t possible.

With Schalke unable to find a replacement in time and as they refused to budge from their £45m asking fee, Spurs turned their attention to Moussa Sissoko instead.

Despite that initial setback, Pochettino is said to still be keen on the 21-year-old, and as he enters the final year of his contract next season, the Tottenham boss could be able to take advantage of the situation and make a reduced bid of £30m to test Schalke’s resolve.

The decision to sign Sissoko hasn’t proven to be a success as of yet, as the Frenchman has struggled to reach top form and play an influential role in Spurs’ season thus far.

In turn, it’s no surprise that Pochettino might be looking at his options again, as he looks to bolster his squad and continues to build a team capable of winning the Premier League title.

After a dip in form last month, Spurs fell out of the top four and behind league leaders Chelsea. However, after finding their feet again they sit just a point behind fourth-placed Arsenal and 10 behind Antonio Conte’s men.

As a result, confidence will be high at White Hart Lane again, and with Pochettino showing ambition and desire to improve his squad, it will only lead to improvements for the team with Meyer possibly a part of their push next year.