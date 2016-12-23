Tottenham tempted into selling £22m ace as French giants circle

Tottenham forward Heung-Min Son is reportedly on the transfer radar of Paris Saint-Germain, although a January transfer is said to be unlikely.

PSG have had their troubles so far this season, as they sit five points adrift of Ligue 1 leaders Nice after 19 games and have uncharacteristically lagged in front of goal so far this season.

Coach Unai Emery and his squad have struggled to cope with the loss of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in that department, with Edinson Cavani offering different threats and lacking consistent support around him.

In turn, speculation has also linked the French giants with a move from Wolfsburg playmaker Julian Draxler, and so they are evidently keen on bolstering their attacking options in the next two windows.

Son is reportedly on their shortlist too according to the Evening Standard, although it’s added that Spurs have no intention of letting him go during the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old isn’t considered one of Pochettino’s key players and so if the right offer were to come in, with Spurs splashing out £22m to sign him from Bayer Leverkusen as noted in the report, then perhaps they could be tempted to discuss a deal.

While the South Korean international showed his class earlier this season with an impressive run of form that took his tallies to six goals and five assists, he hasn’t been able to sustain that with key players returning around him.

Nevertheless, he still has an important role to play for Tottenham as they compete on various fronts between now and the end of the season, and so Pochettino will value his contributions with PSG having to wait until the end of the season at least to make their move.