Manchester United poised to swoop for £60M attacking midfielder after Chelsea baulked at his inflated price-tag

Chelsea are not interested in signing Real Madrid midielder James Rodriguez despite recent reports to the contrary, according to The Sun.

The Sun report that Rodriguez has admitted that leaving the Bernabeu is a genuine possibility, and that he would be interested in joining league leaders Chelsea if he was to call time on his spell in the Spanish capital.

As per The Sun, however, Chelsea feel as though the £60 million price-tag Real have placed on the Colombian is too much and have subsequently ended their interest in signing him.

The tabloid believe that Antonio Conte is not willing to fork out that sort of fee for a player who will not fit into his 3-4-3 system. Rodriguez is not the archetypal Conte player.

Manchester United, however, remain interested in signing him, according to The Sun. They report that Jose Mourinho is ‘desperate’ to sign a no.10 to complete his attacking puzzle at Old Trafford, and a move for Rodriguez could well materialise in the January window.

United have demonstrated their astronomical spending power in recent windows, and smashed the world-record transfer fee to sign Paul Pogba in the summer. They would likely not baulk at Rodriguez’s £60 million fee if Mourinho felt as though he would aid their chances of breaking into the top four.