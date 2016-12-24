Chelsea star Diego Costa names the two players he misses battling against during his time in La Liga with Atletico Madrid

Diego Costa has revealed what he misses the most about playing in La Liga for Atletico Madrid, report the Express.

The Express cite Sport TV in quoting Costa, who named two players that he misses coming up against: “I used to love the games against Real Madrid and the chance to face Pepe and Ramos. It was a good battle, where we always had trouble and sparks were flying.”

Costa revealed that despite the fiery nature of their encounters on the field, they would return to being friends when the final whistle was blown: “And the games against them always had friction: some sort of insult, some kicking. But after the end of the game, we would always greet each other without any problems.”

Perhaps Premier League sides need to draft in Pepe or Ramos in order to stop Costa from tearing their defence to shreads. The Chelsea striker has been in inspired form this season, and leads the race for the Golden Boot with 13 goals. He has found the back of the net eight times in the Blues’ last eleven games, all of which they have won. Costa has played an integral role in Chelsea’s early-season success, and could well be about to fire them to another league title.

Antonio Conte’s side will be without Costa against Bournemouth on Boxing Day as he serves a one match suspension for accumulating five yellow cards. They are, without doubt, going to miss him dearly.