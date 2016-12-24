Eddie Howe names the Chelsea player he fears the most ahead of Bournemouth’s visit to Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day

Eddie Howe has revealed that he fears Chelsea’s Cesc Fabregas ahead of Bournemouth’s visit to Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day, report the Daily Star.

Howe and his side go to Chelsea in hope of putting a stop to the Blues’ incredible run of form. Antonio Conte’s side have won 11 consecutive Premier League games. During that period they have scored 25 goals, conceded just two and kept nine clean sheets. That form has taken them from eighth place to seven points clear, and they are looking hard to catch at the top of the table.

One man who has scarcely been involved for Chelsea this campaign is Fabregas, but that hasn’t stopped Howe revealing to the Daily Star just how highly he rates the Spanish midfield maestro: “I saw Cesc Fabregas come on against Crystal Palace and he was sensational.”

Howe does not believe that N’Golo Kante’s suspension will be an issue for Chelsea, as having Fabregas in reserve is a blessing: “He played five or six passes that are up there with the best I have seen. You are replacing one outstanding player with another so I don’t see that will help us.”

It remains to be seen whether Fabregas will start on Monday, or Nathaniel Chalobah will be handed a rare start in the middle of the park. I think we can guess who Howe would rather take to the field, however.