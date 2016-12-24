Chelsea star Eden Hazard pulled an all-nighter before a game and still managed to score a 34-minute hat-trick

Eden Hazard pulled an all-nighter ahead of his final game for Lille before joining Chelsea but still went on to score a hat-trick, report the Metro.

The Metro cite Le Vestiaire in quoting Hazard’s former teammate Rio Mavuba, who revealed all about how Hazard spent the night before his Lille farewell: “We were playing against Nancy the next day, and it was Hazard’s last game, so he prepared something small. In the morning the coach [Rudi Garcia] went in Hazard’s room and he hasn’t been sleeping.”

As the Metro reveal, however, Hazard went on to score three goals in 34 minutes as he signed off with a stunning performance. He then completed his move to Stamford Bridge, and the rest is history.

Hazard has been inspired form this campaign. He had a season to forget last time around, but has put that behind him and kicked on under the stewardship of Antonio Conte.

The Belgian has already found the back of the net on eight occasions so far this term and is well on his way to beating his best ever Premier League goals tally of 14. Who knows, he may also get another winners medal to add to his ever-growing collection.