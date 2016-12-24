(Image) Antonio Conte shows that unlike his predecessor he is interested in Chelsea’s youngsters by meeting the Blues’ under-8s

Antonio Conte has shown that, unlike his predecessor Jose Mourinho, he is interested in Chelsea’s youngsters.

The club’s Twitter page posted this heartwarming photo of the Blues boss high-fiving one of their under-8 players. Who knows, maybe that little man could be an integral part in Conte’s 3-4-3 system one day.

The Italian, whose stewardship has seen Chelsea win eleven consecutive Premier League games and go seven points clear at the top of the table, will no doubt have made their Christmas.