Pep Guardiola reveals that Manchester City have no plans to spend big in January despite sitting seven points off the top

Pep Guardiola has revealed that his Manchester City side are unlikely to spend big in the upcoming January transfer window, report the Guardian.

Manchester City are seven points behind leaders Chelsea after a so-so run of form. City lost two consecutive Premier League games against champions Leicester and champions-elect Chelsea, which saw the deficit grow between themselves and the Blues. After two wins on the bounce against Watford and Arsenal, they find themselves in a positive position heading into the festive period.

Guardiola revealed that despite trailing Antonio Conte’s Chelsea side, he is content with the group of players he has, as the Guardian report: “I’m happy with what we have, I have confidence in the players.”

The Spaniard left the door open to making January acquisitions, but insisted that it is unlikely City will bring in any big names next month: “I’m not saying we won’t do anything in the window, you never know what might happen in a week or two, but at the moment we have no plans for a major signing.”

City visit Hull on Boxing Day before travelling to Anfield on the 31st; it is hard not to feel as though this upcoming set of fixtures could be season-defining for Guardiola’s side.