Arsene Wenger stalling Arsenal contract extension with French giants poised to make a move if he decides to leave the Emirates

Arsene Wenger is putting off extending his Arsenal contract while Ligue 1 giants PSG consider making a move for him, report The Sun.

Wenger is out of contract at the Gunners at the end of this season, and it remains unclear whether or not he will extend his current deal. He has not aided the uncertainty surrounding his future by revealing he is not going to rush into putting pen to paper:

The Sun believe that PSG are poised to make a move to appoint Wenger if he decides his time at the Emirates is up. Unai Emery only took the hot-seat in Paris in the summer, but he has had endured a rocky start and PSG sit in third place, five points behind leaders Nice.

If Wenger does call it quits, it will bring to an end an incredible 20 year career with Arsenal. He deserves to be respected and admired for his past achievements, rather than ridiculed for Arsenal’s 12-year title drought.