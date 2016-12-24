(Video) Tottenham stars partake in bizarre game of Christmas charades and Moussa Dembele is absolutely terrible

Tottenham stars Mousa Dembele, Moussa Sissoko and Josh Onomah have taken part in a bizarre game of Christmas charades for the club’s YouTube channel.

‘Tis the season to be jolly and the Spurs trio look to be enjoying this game. That is, other than Dembele, who is absolutely dreadful at it. The powerful Belgian is lucky to be such a talented footballer, because he can’t act to save his life.

Onomah, on the other hand, could well have an acting career equally as promising as his career in football.