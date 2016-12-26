Chelsea transfer news: Blues favourites to land €80m playmaker, legend rejects mega-deal and Courtois replacement found

Chelsea are expected to be busy in the next two transfer windows with movement reportedly set to happen in both directions at Stamford Bridge.

Antonio Conte has done incredibly well to turn things around and lead his side to the top of the Premier League table at Christmas, and it will be a case of building on that and improving his squad where possible.

Chelsea could head to front of queue for Rodriguez

According to AS, Chelsea, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Inter are all interested in signing Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez, but the Spanish giants are not interested in selling the former Monaco star if they can’t recoup the €80m spent to sign him in 2014.

However, it’s claimed that the situation could change as Chelsea hold an ace in the pack, as should they be willing to include goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in a possible swap deal, then the two parties could sit down and discuss a transfer.

It’s unlikely anything will happen until the end of the season, and it’s a bit rare to see such a high-profile swap deal these days. Nevertheless, rumours linking Courtois with a return to the Spanish capital refuse to go away, and this time there’s talk that Chelsea may have a replacement lined up.

Blues linked with Hart swoop

According to The Express, Manchester City loanee Joe Hart is at the top of a list of alternatives with the England international currently out on loan at Torino after being snubbed by Pep Guardiola.

It’s added that he’s expected to leave on a permanent basis in the summer, and Chelsea are ready to swoop if it becomes clear that Courtois could be on his way out.

Courtois has conceded just two goals in 11 games as Chelsea have gone on an incredible run of form, and so losing him would be a major setback.

Terry turns down Chelsea exit

Meanwhile, John Terry will reportedly turn down a big-money deal to move to China as he wants to help his side win the Premier League title this season.

The 36-year-old has been on the fringes at the Bridge this season, but he’s still committed to playing his part for his boyhood club and won’t be persuaded by the riches of China to turn his back on them and move on in a lucrative deal, as noted by The Sun.

Terry is considered a legend by Chelsea supporters already, and while his career is gradually drawing to a close, he is still endearing himself to them by showing his on-going commitment as he will hope to lead by example in the dressing room and use his experience to help the squad stay on track.