Chelsea vs Bournemouth starting lineups: Michy Batshuayi on the bench while Cesc Fabregas steps into the midfield

Chelsea host Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge this afternoon as Antonio Conte’s side look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League.

The Blues have won eleven consecutive league games, a run that has taken them from eighth place to the summit of English football. During that period, they have found the back of the net on 25 occasions, conceding just two. Thibaut Courtois has also kept nine clean-sheets in the same period.

They will be without the league’s top goal-scorer Diego Costa, however, as he serves a one-match suspension for picking up his fifth booking of the season. Costa has been an integral part of Chelsea’s recent form, having scored eight goals during that eleven game win streak. Summer signing Michy Batshuayi was expected to replace him in the starting lineup, but his wait for his first Premier League start goes on.

N’Golo Kante, who has been as impeccable this season as he was last time around, will also sit out due to the same offence. Cesc Fabregas partners Nemanja Matic in midfield, the same duo that played during the Blues’ 1-0 home defeat to Bournemouth last season.

Here are how both sides line up this afternoon.

Chelsea team today: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Fabregas, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Hazard, Pedro. #CFCBOU — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 26, 2016