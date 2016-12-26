(Image) Mesut Ozil expresses his relief after Arsenal leave it late to secure all three-points against West Brom

Mesut Ozil has taken to Twitter to express his relief after Olivier Giroud’s late goal secured Arsenal all three points against West Brom.

The Gunners knew that they had to win today to avoid falling further behind league leaders Chelsea – and they did, just.

Arsenal were frustrated for the majority of the game as Ben Foster put in one of his best ever career performances at the Emirates. He was finally beaten, however, after Giroud scored in the 86th minute to bag his fourth Premier League goal of the season and secure his side the three points.

Ozil clearly knows the value of those three points. As he says himself, better late than never!