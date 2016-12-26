(Image) Pedro celebrates two-goal performance and Chelsea’s 12th consecutive Premier League victory

Pedro has taken to Twitter to celebrate his two goals against Bournemouth today which fired Chelsea to a 12th consecutive Premier League victory.

The Spaniard opened the scoring for the Blues early in the first-half with a stunning left-footed curling finish from the edge of the penalty area. He then rounded off the victory with a deflected effort late-on.

He has now directly contributed to more Premier League goals than he did in the entirety of last campaign, having found the back of the net on five occasions and provided five assists. No wonder he looks so happy in this picture.