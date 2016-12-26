Newcastle v Sheff Wed Live Stream, Reading v Norwich and more to watch online Boxing Day

Its a busy Boxing day as Newcastle face Sheffield Wed, Norwich take on Reading, Preston face Leeds, Aston Villa take on Burton while Huddersfield play Nottingham forest amongst others.

Fans will be hoping for some festive fireworks when the Championship enters its 23rd round of games on Boxing Day with plenty of sides looking to make a Festive push for a promotion spot in England’s second tier.

Leaders Newcastle secured the coveted Christmas number 1 spot ahead of Brighton with a 2-1 win over Burton Albion last time out. The win was their third on the spin following back to back defeats earlier in the month and the title race looks like a straight out battle between Chris Hughton’s side and Rafa’s Newcastle Utd.

They face Sheffield Wednesday in the 7.45pm kick off, in what looks a barnstorming affair, at which point they will still be top with Brighton not in action until Tuesday against QPR.

With the top 2 out of the 3pm kick-offs, the focus will be Reading and Norwich. Jaap Stam’s Reading side have surprised many this campaign and currently sit 3rd on 40 points. They beat Blackburn 3-2 in their last game to keep the pressure on those below them and the Royals will be looking for an additional three points this afternoon.

They face a tricky test however against a Norwich side that has dropped to 10th in recent weeks. The Canaries have proved inconsistent in recent months and have won two but lost three of their last five. Last time out they went down to 2-1 to Huddersfield, and the pressure is really starting to build on Alex Neil to turn the club’s fortunes around before they really lose sight of the leaders.

Huddersfield received an early Christmas present with the news that in-demand manager David Wagner had resisted the lure of Wolfsburg to remain with the club. The German boss has impressed in Yorkshire and looks set to remain there for the foreseeable future.

The Terriers sit 4th in the table and face Nottingham Forest on Monday looking for a 4th straight win. Below them are Leeds. Garry Monk’s side travel to take on Preston and keep up their recent good form.

With Birmingham and Derby County not in action until Tuesday Fulham can climb into 7th place if they can beat 15th place Ipswich. The Cottagers have been scoring for fun in recent months and the West London club have surprised many with their form this season.

Elsewhere Brentford face Cardiff, Burton travel to Birmingham to face Villa, Rotherham host Wigan in a crucial relegation six pointer and Wolves take on Bristol City.

