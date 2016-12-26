Premier League club lined up as Red Bull’s next acquisition in £200M deal that could put their historic brand in jeopardy

West Ham have been lined up by Red Bull for a potential takeover as the energy drink company look to add to their portfolio of football teams, according to The Sun.

The Hammers enjoyed a great season under Slaven Bilic last time around, but have endured a tough start to this campaign. They were eliminated from the Europa League in the play-off stages, and currently sit in 13th place in the Premier League table. Bilic struggled to secure his primary targets in the summer window, but he will be encouraged by this new report from The Sun.

They believe that Red Bull see West Ham’s London Stadium as the perfect home for their brand expansion. RB Leipzig, a Red Bull owned team, are providing Bayern Munich with a genuine title challenge this campaign. Perhaps they could have similar success with the Hammers.

As per The Sun, Red Bull see naming rights and branding as their main motivators when buying football clubs. That could perhaps put West Ham’s historic name and brand in jeopardy. Red Bull Salzburg, RB Leipzig and New York Red Bulls have all seen a change to their club names after their big-money takeovers.

The tabloid believe that West Ham were recently valued at £200 million, but their current owners have no plans to sell.