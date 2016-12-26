Real Madrid centre-back who has won 11 major honours during his time with Los Blancos tempted by £8.5M offer from China

Real Madrid defender Pepe could be the next big-name to move to the Chinese Super League, report The Sun.

Pepe has emerged as one of the best centre-backs in European football since signing for Los Blancos in the summer of 2007. During his nine years at the Bernabeu, he has made 327 appearances and found the back of the net on 14 occasions. He has also filled his trophy cabinet to the brim with eleven major honours.

He could now, however, look to secure one final payday before calling time on his playing career. The Sun cite Spanish newspaper Marca in reporting that Pepe has an £8.5 million offer on the table from CSL side Hebei China Fortune, who are managed by his former Real manager Manuel Pellegrini. That works out as £163,000-a-week, which is quite modest compared to the contracts of others who have made the move to China.

As per The Sun, however, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is keen to tie Pepe down to a new contract. The Portguese international has a decision to make.